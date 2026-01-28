Wranglers & Rhinos Split Series in Game 2

Published on January 27, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: Amarillo Wranglers 4 @ El Paso Rhinos 3 - Wranglers are paying a visit to Rhino country this weekend for the first of a two-game series! Troy Hunka starts us off tonight ten minutes in to the first period and hands us the lead before the wranglers can mount a defense. However the Wranglers' Jacob Miller finds a slim crack in the wall and busts his way through to tie up the game at 1-1 with 7:52 left in the period. Gaige Giblin ends the period by scoring another for the Rhinos, taking back the lead.

Headed in to the second period Rhinos lead 2-1 but the Wranglers reconsidered their strategy during intermission. Daniel Rassega manages to take two goals this period, one being a shorthand, to put the Wranglers up 3-2 by 12:44 mark. Hunka is back in the spotlight shortly after, tying up the game at 3-3, taking another goal for the Rhinos.

With one last period left to go the final point goes to the Wranglers with Danylo Dolin taking the game winning goal with just ten minutes left on the clock.

Rhinos lead Shots on goal tonight with 39 over Wranglers 24, with Goaltender Michael Modelski taking 20 saves.

Scoring Info

Saturday: Amarillo Wranglers 1 @ El Paso Rhinos 2 (SO) - Back at it again tonight the Wranglers & Rhinos are ready to rumble for round 2! We get right in to the action with the Wranglers taking a goal not even a minute in to the game as Caden Hegarty blitzes past Rhino defense. Wranglers are up 1-0 for the remainder of the period.

Jacob Solano brings it back to a tie in the second period for the Rhinos, taking a goal with 15 minutes left in the period, but this would put is at a 1-1 standoff for the remainder of regulation time.

Overtime is no different and we're sent in to a shootout where Troy Hunka saves the game with a goal, taking this one 2-1 over the Wranglers to split the series.

Rhinos are up 42 SOG over Wranglers' 31, Goaltender Modelski saving 30 of those shots.







