IceRays Return Home for Special-Themed Series against Ice Wolves

Published on January 27, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) return home for a marquee two-game series against the New Mexico Ice Wolves on Friday, February 6, and Saturday, February 7. Fans can expect a high-energy weekend packed with special promotions and themed nights. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. both nights.

Friday night kicks off the series with Healthcare Appreciation Night. As a thank-you to those who serve our community, anyone with a valid healthcare industry ID will receive free admission along with their families (up to four tickets with valid ID) to the game.

The celebration continues Saturday with Stars and Stripes Night, presented by the USS Lexington Museum and IBEW 270. In honor of those who serve and protect, all veterans, active military, first responders, and their families will receive free admission (up to four tickets with valid ID). Adding to the excitement, the IceRays will take the ice wearing a specialty Stars and Stripes jersey for the occasion.

"This weekend is about more than just hockey," said IceRays Vice President Amanda Marines. "Friday, we're proud to recognize the healthcare professionals who do so much for our community, and on Saturday we're honored to celebrate our veterans, active military, and first responders. Add in a strong opponent, specialty jerseys, and two great crowds, and we're expecting an incredible atmosphere both nights at the American Bank Center."

With playoff implications, special uniforms, and free admission opportunities for community heroes, this promises to be one of the biggest weekends of the season.

For tickets or more information about the special themed weekend visit goicerays.com or call us at 361-814-PUCK.

About Corpus Christi IceRays: The Corpus Christi IceRays, a member of the North American Hockey League playing out of the Hilliard Center in downtown Corpus Christi, TX. For more information or for all your ticketing needs, contact the IceRays Front Office at (361)-814-PUCK or visit www.GoIceRays.com. You can also follow the team through their social media platforms: Facebook @goicerays, Instagram @iceraysnahl, and Twitter @iceraysnahl

About North American Hockey League: Celebrating its 50 th season in 2024-25, the NAHL, the only USA Hockey sanctioned Tier II Junior league boasting 35 teams in 20 states from North American. For more information, visit the NAHL website at https://nahl.com/







