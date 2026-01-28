Maryland and Maine Look to Spice Things up on Old Bay Weekend

Published on January 27, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

A stormy weekend has given way to sunny skies at the perfect time. The Maryland Black Bears, who remain in first place in the East Division with a 32-5-3 record with 67 points, will host its rival, the Maine Nordiques, who are 25-11-3 with 53 points and are second place in the East Division. Both teams have been white hot, with Maryland going 8-2-0 in its last ten games and Maine going 7-3-0 in that same span. But not only is it a rivalry weekend for the Black Bears, but it is Old Bay weekend! On Saturday, January 31st, which will be the second of two games on the weekend, Maryland will wear this season's version of Old Bay jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Maryland Food Bank online through the team's Dash App page.

The Black Bears started off last weekend against the Northeast Generals strongly, but unfortunately, ended on a sour note. Maryland got off to a quick start on night one with forward and captain Owen Drury scoring less than four minutes into the game for a 1-0 lead. Forward Brady Anes added a goal late in the first period to make it 2-0, before Ryan Franks struck on a snap shot from the slot in the second period to make it 3-0. Northeast was able to score late in the third period, but the Black Bears held on for a 3-1 win. Ryan Denes turned aside 29 shots in the win. Night two was a fight-filled affair that saw both teams rack up a total of 227 penalty minutes. In the end, the Generals coasted to a 7-2 win, with Franks scoring both of Maryland's goals that night.

The Maine Nordiques participated in a home-and-home series against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, with game one being played at the Mountain Kings' home rink at Delta Dental Arena and game two shifting to the Nordiques' home venue of Norway Savings Bank Arena. Despite Maine outshooting New Hampshire 29-26 in game one, it was the Mountain Kings shutting out the Nordiques for a 5-0 win. Maine started night two off strong at home with forwards Rylan Oster and Damon Myers striking in the first period for a quick 2-0 lead. New Hampshire would respond with a two goal second period to tie the game a 2-2. The two teams would end up needing overtime, where Nordiques' forward Marshall McCharles would win the game for Maine 3-2. Mathew Wood made 27 saves for the Nordiques.

Maryland and Maine have faced off four times this season so far, and all of those games took place at Norway Savings Bank Arena, with the Black Bears winning all four games. Maryland has outscored Maine 17-7 in the four wins.

Players to Watch:

Tanner Duncan (F, MYD): Duncan has been quietly putting together an impressive stretch of hockey, recording points in 17 straight games. This streak began on November 21st with a goal and assist against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, and he hasn't stopped producing since. So far during the streak, he has produced eight goals, 20 assists, and 28 points. Duncan recorded three assists last weekend against the Generals.

Damon Myers (F, MNE): Myers is set to play in his 100th NAHL game this Saturday, all of which he has played for the Maine Nordiques. In 98 career games, Myers has 22 goals and 46 points. 16 of those goals and 28 of those points have come this season as he is in the midst of the best season of his junior career. Despite the success, he has been held pointless in four games against the Black Bears this season.

Maryland and Maine are set to take the ice on Friday, January 30th, at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Saturday, January 31st, at 7:00 p.m. ET, at Pieny Orchard Ice Arena. All games can be streamed on NATV.







