Black Bears Bounce Back with Dominant 7-3 Win over Jr. Americans

Published on January 10, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Maryland Black Bears suffered a 6-2 loss on Friday night to the Rochester Jr. Americans and looked to bounce back Saturday night. And in a high-scoring, penalty-filled affair, they did just that with a decisive 7-3 win over Rochester.

The Black Bears opened the scoring when forward Tanner Duncan chipped a rebound past Jr. Americans' goalie Florian Wade for a 1-0 lead 55 seconds into the game. Rochester responded on the power play 24 seconds later with a goal from forward Ryan Shaw to tie the game 1-1. Less than two minutes later, Shaw struck again on the power play with a near-side shot from the circle to make it 2-1 Jr. Americans. Rochester increased its lead with another Shaw power play goal to make it 3-1. The Black Bears responded 51 seconds later with a backhand goal from Dominik Boltnar to make the score 3-2. Maryland forward Brady Anes tied the game with a rebound goal, and forward Josh Frenette gave the Black Bears the lead two minutes and 31 seconds later with a snap shot from the far circle to make it 4-3 Maryland. The second period saw a total of 104 combined penalty minutes, some of which were gained through a fight between Black Bears' defenseman Daniel Johnson, who knocked down Jr. Americans' defenseman John-Paul Saddy. After a scrum led to another Maryland power play, defenseman Sam Osei knocked home a rebound to make the score 5-3 after two periods.

In the third, Black Bears' goalie Ryan Denes made some big saves to maintain a 5-3 lead. This led to a goal from the newly acquired forward Michael Sandruck, who spun home a wrist shot from the slot to make it 6-3. Maryland defenseman Victor Mannebratt capped off the scoring with a power play goal to make the final score 7-3. Denes made 16 saves in the win, while Wade made 20 saves in the loss.

Maryland hits the road next weekend to take on the New Jersey Titans on Friday, January 16th, at 7:00 p.m. ET, and Saturday, January 17th, at 5:30 p.m. ET, at Middletown Sports Complex. All games can be streamed on NATV.







