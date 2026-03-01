Black Bears Complete Season Sweep of Mountain Kings

Published on February 28, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







The Maryland Black Bears have got the better of the New Hampshire Mountain Kings this season, entering Saturday's contest with a 5-0-0 record against the Mountain Kings, scoring at least four goals every game. Despite a slow start, the Black Bears continued this trend with a three goal second period, sparking them to a 5-2 win.

New Hampshire got the scoring started with a rebound goal by forward Jaden Johnson for a 1-0 lead. After that, Maryland goaltender Dom Gatto made some key saves to keep the deficit at one. In the second period, Maryland responded with a sharp-angle wrist shot goal by forward Brady Anes, who put the puck into the top left corner of Mountain Kings' goaltender Jason Cai to tie the game 1-1. Later in the frame, forward Brayden Wade jammed home a rebound on the power play to make it 2-1. But Wade wasn't done there, scoring on a wrist shot from the far circle less than two minutes later to increase the lead to 3-1.

Maryland defenseman Anthony Pellitteri increased the lead to 4-1 with a snap shot from the slot in the third period. New Hampshire was able to respond with a point shot from defenseman Robert Henderson that found the top left corner to cut the deficit to 4-2. Despite a late push, an empty net goal in the final minute by defenseman Cole Peters iced the game for the Black Bears with a final score of 5-2. Gatto made 18 saves in Maryland's seventh straight win, while Cai turned aside 27 shots in the loss.

The Black Bears conclude their nine game homestand on Friday, March 6th, against the Philadelphia Rebels in a home-and-home series with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. All games can be streamed on NATV.







North American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.