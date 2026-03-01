Ice Wolves Trip up Wranglers, 5-3

Published on February 28, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 5-3 Saturday, February 28. The Wranglers jumped on the Ice Wolves quickly scoring the first three goals of the game courtesy of Jake Boulanger, Caden Hegarty, and Cru Smith. The Ice Wolves would find a spark in the final four minutes of the opening period as Anton Malyshev would score his first goal of the game to make the deficit two goals after the opening period. The Ice Wolves put on a scoring showcase with a four goal period. First, it was Andy Earl to bring the game within one goal. Oskar Edberg would showcase his quick shot tying the game halfway through the period. Jeremy Sprung would then put home his own rebound with 2:24 remaining in the period. Anton Malyshev would find his second of the game just 13 seconds later for the 5-3 lead through two periods of play. Jackson Silverberg would turn away all of the opportunities he faced in the third period and the Ice Wolves walked away with the 5-3 victory. The Ice Wolves will take on El Paso Rhinos at the Outpost Ice Arena Friday, March 6 at 6:30pm MT.







