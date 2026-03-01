Bugs Score 4, Avenge Friday's Loss

The Shreveport Mudbugs (21-18-3-5) scored in each period to put 4 on the board and win victory, 4-1 against the Corpus Christi IceRays on First Responder Night at George's Pond.

Ryan Baert opened the offense at the 7:18 mark of the 1st period with an unassisted tally, his 5th goal of the year. Cooper Anderson answered for Corpus Christi early in the 2nd before Liam Wolf-Taulbee answered 31 seconds later with his 7th, also unassisted. With that goal, Liam now has points in 5 straight weekends. Jeremiah added a 3rd goal for the Bugs in the final minute of the middle frame with former IceRay Grayson Gerhard adding his 19th assist since coming to Shreveport. Remy Pusateri added the cherry on top with his 3rd empty netter of the season with 19 seconds left to make it 4-1.

Ethan Phillips earned the win in net for the Bugs, stopping 28 of 29 shots he faced. He improves to 4-6-1 on the season. With this win, the season series against the IceRays concludes, with the Bugs finishing 2-6 against Corpus Christi.

The Mudbugs will host the Lone Star Brahmas in a makeup game on Sunday. Puck drop is slated for 5pm from George's Pond. Tickets are still available at tickets.georgespond34.com. The game will be broadcast on NATV and the Mudbugs YouTube, with Landers pregame coverage hitting the air at 4:40pm.







