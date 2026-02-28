Bugs Tie Game Twice, Fall in Shootout

The Shreveport Mudbugs (20-19-3-5) launched two comeback attempts against the IceRays, but ultimately fell short, dropping the shootout contest by a score of 3-2 on Friday night from George's Pond.

Colin Watson opened up the scoring for the IceRays at the 16:14 mark of the 1st period. Grayson Gerhard (12) responded on a feed from Jeremiah Roberts at 7:13 of the 1st. Andrej Paricka put the Rays back in front with 4 minutes left in the opening frame.

After a scoreless second, the Bugs found themselves down 2-1 with 62 seconds left in regulation when Duke Erhard scored his 14th goal of the season to tie it up and send the game to overtime. Following a scoreless overtime, the game rolled on to a shootout. In the best of 3, Corpus Christi scored 2/3, the Bugs were held scoreless.

In the effort, Tyler Hodges picks up the loss, now sitting at 15-10-2-5 on the season, stopping 21/24 shots on goal.

The final regular season meeting for these two teams squares off tomorrow at 7:11pm from George's Pond for Guns N Hoses Night. Tickets are available at tickets.georgespond34.com. The game will be broadcast live on NATV and the Mudbugs YouTube, with Landers pregame coverage hitting the air at 6:50.







