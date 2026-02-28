Jarmain and Shaw Put on Goal-Scoring Clinic, Rochester Hangs on for Thrilling Overtime Win, 4-3

Published on February 27, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Johnstown Tomahawks News Release







ROCHESTER - The Johnstown Tomahawks (19-22-7) were defeated by the Rochester Jr. Americans (32-14-0) in a thrilling overtime finish by a score of 4-3 on Friday night in Rochester, NY. Charlie Zetterkvist opened the scoring on the power play and Nick Jarmain scored his 29th and 30th goals of the season for the Tomahawks. Zack Ferris was the Hawks' net minder and made 24 saves on 28 Rochester shots in the loss. The league's leading goal scorer Ryan Shaw scored his 36th and 37th goals of the season, including the OT winner. Florian Wade was victorious between the pipes for Rochester, making 18 saves on 21 shots.

Friday night's action got underway, and for what felt like the ump-teenth time this season, the Johnstown Tomahawks were awarded the game's first power play within the opening five minutes and were unable to convert. Former Tomahawk Ryan Flaherty was sent off for tripping just 4:22 into the contest, but the failed man-advantage allowed the Rochester Jr. Americans to settle in after the early mistake. The first ten-plus minutes mirrored much of last weekend's opening periods versus Northeast - scoreless, structured, and light on quality chances at both ends. That changed after Flaherty took his second tripping penalty of the period, giving Johnstown another power-play opportunity with just over seven minutes remaining. This time, the Hawks delivered. Charlie Zetterkvist buried his 20th goal of the season to give Johnstown a 1-0 lead. Rochester responded late in the frame as the NAHL's leading goal scorer Ryan Shaw capitalized on a fortunate bounce near the right side of the crease, tucking home his 36th of the season to tie the game with 2:12 remaining. With the Tomahawks looking to head into the intermission even, a late penalty proved costly. Justin Chiras was whistled for holding with under a minute to play, and Rochester made it hurt. Off a wrist shot from the slot by Ryan Shaw, Colin Dustin redirected the puck past Zack Ferris with just one second remaining, giving the Jr. Americans a 2-1 lead heading into the first break. Rochester held a 10-6 advantage in shots on goal after one and the 2-1 lead.

Anytime a team surrenders a goal late in a period, it can certainly prove to be deflating - especially one scored with just a single second remaining, as the Jr. Americans did to grab the lead heading into the intermission. Still, the Johnstown Tomahawks felt good about much of their first period and looked to open the second with added jump. The pace continued to build as the period wore on, and just under seven minutes in, Johnstown found the equalizer as the captain Nick Jarmain buried his fifth goal in as many games - and 29th of the season - after being left alone in front, beating Rochester net-minder Florian Wade to knot the game at 2-2. Justin Chiras fired the initial shot off the face off and earned the lone assist. True to form, Rochester answered quickly as just over three minutes later, Stone Rolston found the back of the net for his 10th of the season, restoring the Jr. Americans' 3-2 advantage. The remainder of the period played out in the same back-and-forth fashion, with both teams trading chances. Late in the frame, the Tomahawks earned their third power play of the night after Logan Keup was called for cross-checking, giving Johnstown a prime opportunity to head into the break even. However, Rochester's penalty kill - along with Wade - stood tall, preserving the one-goal lead through 40 minutes. Rochester held a 12-8 edge in shots during the second period, extending their overall advantage to 22-14.

The third period also opened quietly, with just one or two shots recorded in the opening minutes as both teams played cautiously in a one-goal game, knowing a single mistake could prove costly. At the midway point, the Johnstown Tomahawks were handed their fourth power play of the night following a Rochester checking-from-behind penalty, but once again were unable to cash in, keeping the deficit at one as the clock ticked into the final 10 minutes. After managing only two shots early in the period, Johnstown began to push the pace in the Rochester zone. That pressure finally paid off in dramatic fashion. With the goaltender pulled and desperation fully set in, Nick Jarmain delivered once more, burying his second goal of the night - and 30th of the season - on Johnstown's seventh and final shot of the period to force overtime. Defenseman Sean Morgan picked up the assist on the clutch equalizer, securing at least a point for the Hawks. The slower-paced third period featured just 11 total shots, with Johnstown holding a 7-4 edge, bringing the game total to 26-21 through regulation. Sixty minutes wouldn't be enough, setting the stage for a thrilling three-on-three overtime between two East Division rivals. After a cautious opening half-minute, chances erupted at both ends. Charlie Zetterkvist made a strong defensive play that sprung a breakaway from his own blue line, but his forehand-backhand move unfortunately rang off the post. Moments later, Rochester transitioned the puck the other way, sending Ryan Shaw in alone. Shaw made no mistake on his breakaway, beating Zack Ferris for his second goal of the night and 37th of the season, sealing the 4-3 overtime victory for Rochester. Rochester outshot Johnstown 2-0 in overtime, finishing with a 28-21 advantage in shots on goal to wrap an exciting Friday night contest.

