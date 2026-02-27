Tomahawks Announce Leave of Absence for Head Coach Adam Houli

JOHNSTOWN - The Johnstown Tomahawks have announced that Head Coach Adam Houli will be taking a leave of absence effective immediately.

The organization supports Coach Houli and would like to thank him for his dedication and commitment to the team and community during his tenure.

"On behalf of our players, staff, and ownership, we appreciate Adam's contributions to the Tomahawks," said President of Hockey Operations Gary Biggs. "He has invested a great deal into this organization, and we wish him the very best."

During Coach Houli's absence, Assistant Coach Geoff Beauparlant has been named Interim Head Coach. Beauparlant brings extensive experience to the role, including serving as Assistant Coach of the Fairbanks Ice Dogs during their 2011 Robertson Cup championship season. With more than 300 games coached in the North American Hockey League, he has demonstrated consistent leadership and success at the junior level.

"We have full confidence in Geoff," Biggs added. "He understands our culture, our locker room, and the standard that has been established. We are confident he will continue building on the foundation that has been put in place."

The Tomahawks remain firmly committed to a strong 2026-27 season and beyond. Under Beauparlant's steady leadership, the team will stay focused on its pursuit of a 2025-2026 playoff berth, competing at the highest level, and standing behind our 2005's and the future of all our rostered players.







