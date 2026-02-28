Skuratov Seals Shootout Thriller as IceRays Edge Mudbugs, 3-2

Published on February 27, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (25-18-5, 4th) prevailed in a shootout against the Shreveport Mudbugs (20-18-8) by a final score of 3-2 at George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum on Friday night. The shootout victory marked the IceRays sixth win in the skills competition this season and secured their fifth consecutive victory, completing a perfect road trip.

"This was a gritty win," said IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "We didn't have our best the, but our group stayed composed, trusted our structure, and got big performances from Miceli and our shooters when it mattered most. That's the kind of resilience you need this time of year."

Only two whistles interrupted play in the opening 10 minutes as both teams eased into the contest. One of those stoppages led to the game's first goal. Just four minutes in, a costly Shreveport turnover allowed Colin Watson to slam home his third goal of the season, giving Corpus Christi a 1-0 lead.

The IceRays maintained pressure and earned the first power play of the night, but Mudbugs goaltender Tyler Hodges delivered two highlight-reel saves to keep the deficit at one. After successfully killing the penalty, Shreveport responded when Jeremiah Roberts found Grayson Gerhard behind the IceRays defense for the equalizer with seven minutes remaining in the period.

Momentum swung again when former Mudbug Andrej Paricka restored Corpus Christi's lead, chopping home his 14th goal of the season in his return to George's Pond. Late in the frame, a double minor for high-sticking assessed to Shreveport's Charlie Burchfield gave the IceRays a four-minute power play to begin the second period.

Corpus Christi was unable to convert on the extended advantage, managing just one shot against a strong Mudbugs penalty kill. Shreveport gained momentum and tested IceRays netminder Xander Miceli throughout the second. The 6-foot-4 goaltender stood tall, stopping all 11 shots he faced in the period. The Mudbugs outshot the IceRays 11-5 in the frame and earned two power plays but failed to capitalize, as Corpus Christi carried a 2-1 lead into the third.

Shreveport continued to press in the final period, and the IceRays bent but did not break for much of the frame. With under two minutes to play, the Mudbugs pulled Hodges for the extra attacker following an offensive-zone faceoff. After winning the draw, Johnathan Berdnt fired a shot that was blocked in the slot. Duke Ehrhard collected the loose puck and buried it through traffic to tie the game 2-2 with just over a minute remaining. For the eighth time in their last 13 games, the IceRays were headed to overtime.

The extra frame featured quality chances at both ends, but Hodges and Miceli each came up with critical saves. A late penalty drawn by IceRays defenseman Sam Troutwine gave Corpus Christi a 4-on-3 advantage for over a minute, but Hodges denied both shots he faced, sending the contest to a shootout.

Watson opened the shootout by snapping a shot into the top corner. After Shreveport's Joseph Samango missed, both Johnathan Cifaldi and Ehrhard were turned aside in the second round. That set the stage for Alexandr Skuratov, who calmly walked in on Hodges, shifted to his backhand, and lifted home the clinching goal to secure the 3-2 victory.

