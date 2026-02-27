Tomahawks Hit the Road to Face Generals to Begin Four-Game Road Stretch

Published on February 27, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The most crucial two-game set of the season is upon us this weekend in Massachusetts as the Tomahawks will take on the Northeast Generals. The Gens will come into action in the sixth and final playoff spot in the East and hold a three point cushion on Johnstown also with a game in hand. As we approach the home stretch of the regular season, given the situation, the Tomahawks will likely need to grab at least three points out of a possible four on the weekend. The Hawks are coming off a strong win on home ice last weekend versus Elmira and will look to finally start to string together some victories.

A LOOK BACK AT LAST SEASON

Last season the East Division foes squared off six times and the Tomahawks comfortably captured the season series, winning four of the six games (4-2). The first of the six season matchups with Northeast took place on the 1st and 2nd of November and like our matchups against Danbury last season, the teams went on to see each other four times over the next two weekends for four straight contests.

4-3 WIN AT NORTHEAST

4-1 WIN AT NORTHEAST

4-1 LOSS IN JOHNSTOWN

5-4 WIN IN JOHNSTOWN

5-3 WIN IN JOHNSTOWN

5-4 LOSS IN JOHNSTOWN (NYE)

2025-2026 SEASON SERIES SO FAR

SEP 19TH - 8-4 W AT NORTHEAST (1-0 JTN)

SEP 20TH - 4-2 W AT NORTHEAST (2-0 JTN)

DEC 30TH - 3-1 L IN JOHNSTOWN (2-1 JTN)

DEC 31ST - 4-3 SOL IN JOHNSTOWN (2-2)

FEB 20TH - TBD AT NORTHEAST

FEB 21ST - TBD AT NORTHEAST

2025-2026 KEYS TO THE MATCHUP

Another difficult outcome on a Friday really dampened the mood of Saturday's win, as has been the case for the last few months.

Hawks had 3-0 lead on Friday, lost 6-4.

The Generals are coming off back-to-back losses last weekend versus the powerhouse Maryland Black Bears, a similar fate that the Hawks' endured themselves just two weeks ago.

The Tomahawks currently have the third lowest goal differential in the division at -22 (129GF, 151GA).

The Generals have an exact, middle of the road goal differential at 0 through 44 games (142GF, 142GA).

Johnstown is still led by their captain Nick Jarmain who is fresh off of a Top Prospect Tournament showing in Michigan the last few days and is still just one of two Hawks' scoring at or above a point/game pace with 48PTS in 45GP (26G, 22A), the other being Emerson Marshall with 44PTS in 44GP (16G, 28A).

Northeast relies on a bunch of depth scoring throughout their lineup as leading scorer Alec Hall has registered 38PTS in 44GP, but the Gens have ten players who have reached the 20PTS plateau while Johnstown has just five.

GOALIE MATCHUP

JTN

Ferris: 8-14-4-2 | 3.15GAA | .900 SV%

Oleksiienko: 8-3-0-0 | 3.01GAA | .916 SV%

NTE

Mizenko: 16-11-3-1 | 2.75GAA | .912 SV%

Wilson: 5-6-1 | 3.60GAA | .893 SV%

