Bugs Tie Game Twice, But Falter in Shootout

Published on February 15, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (19-17-3-4) battled back twice against the Amarillo Wranglers, eventually falling in the shootout, by a final score of 4-3, on Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Amarillo opened up the scoring with the lone tally in the first period, with Boulanger finding the back of the net at the 6:39 mark. After the intermission, the Bugs had something to say on the scoreboard as Ryan Baert, for the second straight night, scored in the opening minute of the middle period. His goal at the 19:32 marked his 3rd of the year. Newcomer Charlie Burchfield earned his first Mudbugs point with an assist and Joe Samango returning from injury, picked up number 17. Duke Erhard followed up eight seconds later with his 12th goal, Gerhard and Hoglund picked up assists, 25th and 16th, respectively. Amarillo's Yury Kuratai answered in the final two minutes of the period with a shorthanded tally, knotting the game up at 2.

Caden Hegarty started off the third period with a powerplay goal, pushing the Wranglers back out in front. Then, at the 7:22 mark, Duke Erhard found the net for the second time in the game and 13th time this season to tie the game back up. Evan Hoglund also picked up his second helper of the day.

After a scoreless overtime, the game proceeded to a shootout, with the Bugs falling in two rounds. Tyler Hodges stopped 30 of 34. The Bugs put up 39 shots on goal, but still pick up a point in the standings.

The Mudbugs return home this weekend with an important 2-game series against the Odessa Jackalopes. Puck drop on God and Goals Night is scheduled for 7:11pm Friday from George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum. Tickets are still available at tickets.georgespond34.com. Broadcast coverage can be found on NATV or the Mudbugs YouTube with the Landers Warm-up Show slated for 6:50pm.







