Bugs Rout Lone Star, Take Game 1

Published on February 6, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (18-16-3-3) used a 2-goal middle frame to push past the 1st-place Lone Star Brahmas 3-0 on Friday night at NYTEX Sports Centre.

After a scoreless first period, it was Liam Wolf-Taulbee (5) who broke the ice at the 17:01 mark of the period, with Gabe Lopez-Courcy (4) and Ryan Baert (2). Jonah Jasser followed up with a breakaway tally in the final 91 seconds of the period with his 9th, extending the lead to 2-0. Remy Pusateri added an empty net tally, his 2nd of the year to push the Bugs to the final 3-0 score. Ethan Phillips, in his first start since January 10th, stopped 36 Brahmas shots in the win. That effort earned his first full shutout of the season and topped his previous season-high save mark of 29. He improved to 3-4-1 in the 2025-26 campaign.

The Bugs and Brahmas will rematch tomorrow at the NYTEX Sports Centre, puck drop slated for 7:30pm CST. Follow the action on NATV or the Mudbugs Audio Network on YouTube.







