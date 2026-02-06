IceRays Clash with Ice Wolves in Corpus Christi

Published on February 6, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (20-17-4, 44 PTS) return home to the Hilliard Center on a three-game winless skid with hope to bounce back against the New Mexico Ice Wolves (23-15-3, 49 PTS) in a special themed series.

BROADCAST / GAME INFORMATION

Festivities kick off Friday night with Healthcare Appreciation Night at the Hilliard Center where all healthcare professionals and their families (up to four tickets) get in free with a valid ID at the box office.

The weekend caps off with Stars and Stripes Night presented by the U.S.S Lexington Museum and IBEW 270. Free tickets for Veterans, Active-Duty Military, First Responders and their families (up to four tickets) with ID at the box office. The IceRays will be wearing a specialty jersey on Saturday to highlight the event. All game worn jerseys will be available at a live online auction. For more information visit goicerays.com.

Puck drop on Friday and Saturday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the games on NATV or listen live on Retro Radio Corpus Christi by downloading the Retro Radio Corpus Christi app. Join the "Voice of the IceRays," Joey Erickson, all weekend long. Pregame coverage on both NATV and Retro Radio Corpus Christi begins 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

CLOSE THE GAP

The IceRays failed to make up any ground on El Paso or New Mexico last weekend after being swept by the Rhinos. Corpus Christi remains in fourth place with 44 points making this a big opportunity for the IceRays to pull closer with New Mexico in third with 49 points. Just 18 games remain in the regular season for Corpus Christi to cement a top six spot in the South Division to make the postseason. The IceRays are attempting to make the Robertson Cup Playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2018 and 2019.

FEAR THE STING

Corpus Christi has found plenty of success against New Mexico in the organizations history since the Ice Wolves joined the NAHL in 2019-20. The IceRays have a 22-15-7 all-time record in 44 games versus New Mexico including winning the last six games at home. New Mexico has dropped four of the six meetings this year, with the IceRays having the upper hand on special teams going 4-for-13 on the man-advantage opposed to New Mexico being 1-for-9.

FAMILIER FACES

With the trade deadline and roster freeze coming this afternoon, the IceRays are putting the finishing touches on their roster. Two moves this week include the returns of forwards Colin Watson and Cooper Conway.

Watson was acquired from the Rochester Jr. Americans where he recorded three points in 13 games out east. He accumulated 21 points in 51 games last season with the Corpus Christi while adding a physical presence at 6-foot-4, 220-pounds.

Conway returns from the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the USHL where he posted 21 points in 32 games. The Minnesota native put up big numbers with the IceRays last season putting up 55 points in 56 games while leading the team in assists.







North American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026

