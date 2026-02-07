Black Bears Ride Hot Start to 5-2 Win over the Tomahawks

Published on February 6, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Maryland Black Bears hosted the Johnstown Tomahawks for the second time this season as they looked to build off of a 1-0 win over the Maine Nordiques last Saturday. The Black Bears decided to start the scoring early and often, striking thrice in the first period en route to a 5-2 win over Johnstown.

Forward Harrison Smith started the scoring for Maryland with two first period goals for a 2-0 lead. Less than a minute later, Black Bears' forward Jaden Sikura got the puck alone in front of the net and deked to his backhand past Johnstown Zach Ferris to make it 3-0. Johnstown responded early in the second with a rebound goal from Jack Genovese to cut the deficit to 3-1. But the Black Bears would not be deterred, as less than five minutes later forward and captain Owen Drury put home a rebound on the near side of the net to make the score 4-1. In the third period Tomahawks' forward Domeniks Domokejevs cut the lead to 4-2, but Maryland goaltender Ryan Denes made big saves down the stretch. Black Bears' forward Brady Anes iced the game with an empty net goal to make the final score 5-2. Ryan Denes made 17 saves in the win while Zach Ferris made 25 in the loss.

Maryland and Johnstown take the ice again on Saturday, February 7th, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Piney Orchard Ice Arena. All games can be streamed on NATV.







