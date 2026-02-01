'Tis the Seasoning: Maryland Blanks Maine on Old Bay Night

Published on January 31, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







The Maryland Black Bears took the ice wearing this year's Old Bay jerseys, looking to avenge a 5-4 overtime loss the night prior to the Maine Nordiques. Tonight, one goal is all they needed, as forward Ryan Franks tallied a shorthanded goal and Ryan Denes made 25 saves in a 1-0 shutout win for Maryland.

The lone goal of the game came in the first period, where the Black Bears stole the puck while short handed and got the puck to Franks, who drove the net and made a forehand-backhand-forhand move to beat Nordiques goaltender Lukas Fursten for a 1-0 lead. The Maryland defense made numerous great plays and Denes turned aside every shot he saw as the Black Bears silence the Nordiques 1-0. The shutout was Denes' fifth of the season.

Maryland is back in action on Friday, February 6th, against the Johnstown Tomahawks. All games can be streamed on NATV.

You can bid on the game worn Maryland Black Bears Old Bay jerseys on the team's Dash App page.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.