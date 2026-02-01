IceRays Fight to Final Horn, Fall Short, 5-4, in El Paso

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (20-17-4) comeback attempt fell just short Saturday night, as they dropped a 5-4 decision to the El Paso Rhinos (22-14-6) at the El Paso County Event Center. The loss completed a six-game season sweep by the Rhinos. Despite the setback, Corpus Christi remains in fourth place following the weekend.

"There were a lot of good things in our game, especially our second period and the way we competed until the final horn. We'll take that effort, clean up the details, and be ready for the next one, said Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques."

El Paso took control early in the first period, jumping out to a 6-2 shot advantage in the opening five minutes. The Rhinos broke through before the halfway point when Aiden Bergner connected with Jackson Potulny on a 2-on-1 to open the scoring. The IceRays responded with a pair of strong shifts, and Jonathan Cifaldi sifted a shot through Rhino's goaltender Logan Hughes to tie the game at 1-1 four minutes later.

The deadlock was short-lived, as Bergner found the net on a backhand in tight to restore a 2-1 Rhino's advantage. The first penalty of the night went against Corpus Christi, and the Rhinos' power play made quick work of the opportunity, with Eathan Woolcott deflecting a shot to extend the lead to 3-1 at the first intermission.

Corpus Christi made a strong push in the middle frame, aiming to cut into the two-goal deficit. A double minor for slashing to Rhinos forward Woolcott put the IceRays on their first man advantage, but they were unable to convert. Another power play followed shortly after, but despite a flurry of chances and shots, the Rhinos remained unscathed.

The IceRays finally broke through at even strength when Easton Swift redirected a shot from Lucas Hihn to make it 3-2. El Paso was quiet for much of the period, mustering just five shots, but one found its way through off the stick of Alexander Stephen to restore a two-goal cushion. Corpus Christi's season-high 25 shots in the second period paid off late, as Nick Sinani's final attempt trickled through Hughes to make it 4-3 after forty minutes.

The margin remained one through the opening ten minutes of the third period as the IceRays pressed for the equalizer. However, Rhinos forward Troy Hunka made a highlight-reel move past an IceRays defender and beat Davis to extend the lead to 5-3 with less than nine minutes remaining in regulation. Corpus Christi refused to go quietly, as Grayson Cohen scored his first goal since October 10 to pull the IceRays back within one.

The IceRays finished the period with 15 shots, including two chances with the goaltender pulled, but Hughes and the Rhinos held on to secure the 5-4 victory and complete the season sweep.

NEXT SERIES

