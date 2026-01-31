Home Game Day: Fairbanks Ice Dogs vs. Anchorage Wolverines
Published on January 31, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The Wolverines go for the sweep tonight with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.
Backstopped by Kai Weigel, the Wolverines earned their first shutout of the season last night, blanking the Ice Dogs 3-0. The win moves Anchorage to 19 points in the Club 49 Cup standings, with Fairbanks sitting second at 14.
Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Secure your seats early at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.
