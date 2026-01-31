Weigel Blanks Fairbanks as Wolverines Claim Series Opener

Kai Weigel turned in a standout performance, backstopping the Wolverines to their first shutout of the season.

Assistant captain to assistant captain opened the scoring just 30 seconds into the contest, with Duke Gentzler finishing a feed from Sam Evert to give the Wolverines an early lead.

Jason Bourdukofsky helped set up goal number two, working the puck behind the goal line before sending it out front to Harout Arutyunyan, who buried it for the team's second of the night.

The Wolverines added insurance early in the third, as Rylan Bydal one-timed a shot from the top of the circle to make it 3-0.

With the win, the Wolverines move to 19 points in the Club 49 Cup standings, five points ahead of Fairbanks in second place. The victory also pulls the Wolverines within five points of fourth place, a position that would secure a playoff berth.

The two teams wrap up the series tomorrow night, with puck drop set for 7:30 pm at the Sullivan Arena.







