Trompeter Forces OT, Wolverines Drop Weekend Finale

Published on January 24, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







Similarly to the night before, the Wolverines struck first, opening the scoring early in the first period. With the puck loose in the crease, Duke Gentzler got a stick on it and tipped it home to give the Wolverines a 1-0 advantage.

The second period went scoreless, but the Brown Bears came out firing in the third, netting the equalizer before taking the lead midway through the frame.

Defensive miscommunication limited the options for rookie netminder Drake Owens, who nonetheless made several key saves to keep the Wolverines within reach. Despite his efforts, Kenai capitalized twice in the final period.

Chase Trompeter delivered late heroics for the Wolverines, burying a rebound after a flurry of chances in front with under two minutes remaining to knot the game and force overtime.

The extra frame was short-lived, as the Brown Bears carried the puck into the Wolverines' zone and finished the weekend with the overtime winner.

The Wolverines return home next weekend, January 30 and 31, for a two-game set against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.







