Late Second-Period Surge Lifts Titans Past Hat Tricks, 5-2

Published on January 24, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







After trailing 2-0 midway through the game, the Hat Tricks showed life in the second period, but a late push by the New Jersey Titans proved to be the difference in a 5-2 loss that evened the weekend set.

New Jersey opened the scoring 5:19 into the first period when Vincent Bonzo found the back of the net for his second goal of the season. Owen Leahy added to the lead later in the frame, scoring his 10th of the year with 6:35 remaining to give the Titans a 2-0 advantage after one.

The Hat Tricks responded in the middle stanza. Gavin Burke broke through at 13:10 of the second, firing a shot from the near-side point that slipped through the pads of Titans goaltender Andrew Bely for his first goal as a Rabbit.

Momentum continued to build when Austin Michaud tied the game at 2-2 with 4:32 remaining in the period, snapping a wrist shot from the far-side faceoff circle that beat Bely short side.

The tie, however, was short-lived. Just one minute later, Leahy struck again to restore New Jersey's lead, and Nathan Walsh followed with a goal in the final seven seconds of the period to make it 4-2 heading into intermission.

Skogan Schrott sealed the outcome with an empty-net tally with 1:43 remaining in regulation.

Jon Dukaric made 24 saves on 28 shots for the Danbury Hat Tricks in the loss, while Bely stopped 20 of 22 at the other end.

The two teams wrap up their three-game series Wednesday afternoon, with puck drop scheduled for 12:00 PM at the Danbury Ice Arena.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.