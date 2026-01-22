Hat Tricks Begin Road-Heavy Stretch with Two Games at Middletown

Published on January 22, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks return from their bye week and open a two-game road series this weekend against the New Jersey Titans at Middletown Sports Complex. The set marks the start of a demanding run in which Danbury will play six of its next seven games away from home. The lone home contest in that span comes Wednesday, January 28 at noon against New Jersey at Danbury Ice Arena.

Friday's matchup drops the puck at 7:00 PM, followed by a 4:00 PM start on Saturday.

Titans and Hat Tricks Overview

The clubs will face off three consecutive times-Friday, Saturday, and next Wednesday in Danbury. After Wednesday's game, only two meetings remain in the season series: Wednesday, February 25 at noon, and the finale on March 24 back in Middletown.

The teams' only prior meeting this season came on November 4 in Middletown, where the Titans earned a 3-1 victory after Danbury opened the scoring. Both teams went 1-for-5 (20%) on the power play in that game. Blake Jones (two assists) and Skogen Schrott (1 goal, 1 assist) each posted two points against the Rabbits, with three different players-Schrott included-finding the back of the net. Matt Shpungin scored Danbury's lone goal.

Titans Overview

New Jersey sits fifth in the East Division with an 18-13-2-2 record for 40 points (16th in the league). The Titans enter the weekend on a four-game losing streak after being swept at home by the Maryland Black Bears, dropping games by scores of 3-0 and 3-1. They have won one of their last five games and three of their past ten.

Offensively, the Titans have scored 104 goals (26th in the league) while allowing 105 (11th). They convert at a 20.29% clip on the power play (21st) and own a 75.42% penalty kill (28th). New Jersey has scored 28 power-play goals (18th), has yet to tally a short-handed goal (last), and has allowed seven short-handed goals (5th).

Schrott leads the Titans with 36 points on 18 goals and 18 assists, also pacing the team with 107 penalty minutes. Nikolas Doumas owns a team-best +12 rating, and three players-including Schrott-have recorded two game-winning goals. In net, New Jersey goaltenders combine for a 2.59 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage with three shutouts, all by Andrei Nikolaev. Nikolaev leads the club with 12 wins, a 2.53 GAA, and a .911 save percentage.

Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury enters the weekend eighth in the East Division at 15-16-2-3 for 35 points (25th in the league). The Hat Tricks are coming off a home split against the Johnstown Tomahawks, earning a 3-2 win before falling 6-5 in overtime. They have won two of their last five games and four of their past ten, but have posted just three wins in 14 road games this season.

The Hat Tricks have scored 116 goals (19th) and allowed 123 (13th most). Danbury's power play operates at 17.05% (26th), while the penalty kill stands strong at 81.76% (10th). They have scored 22 power-play goals (28th) and five short-handed goals (16th), while allowing four short-handed tallies (20th).

Kai Elkie leads the team with 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists), and Shpungin tops the club with 15 goals. Austin Michaud, Peter Freel, and Tanner Terranova each share the team lead with two game-winning goals. Gavin O'Hara leads Danbury in plus/minus at +9 and in penalty minutes with 100.

Between the pipes, Danbury goaltenders own a combined 3.22 goals-against average and .898 save percentage with two shutouts from Luke Brassil and Jon Dukaric. Dukaric paces the team with 12 wins, a .911 save percentage, and a 2.91 GAA.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.