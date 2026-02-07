Hat Tricks Rally Falls Short in Overtime Loss to Nordiques

Published on February 6, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Facing an early 2-0 deficit, the Danbury Hat Tricks showed resilience Friday night, battling back to force overtime before falling 3-2 to the Maine Nordiques in the opening game of a two-game series.

After a scoreless start on the scoreboard but a difficult opening frame territorially, the Nordiques struck first late in the opening period. Following back-to-back penalty kills, including a five-minute major assessed to Kai Mencel, Danbury returned to the penalty kill when Gavin O'Hara was called for roughing with 9:16 remaining. Just 19 seconds later, Maine's Jack Klevby finished a chance at the doorstep to give the Nordiques a 1-0 lead.

Maine doubled its advantage with 4:30 left in the first when Henry Butte converted a backhand from the slot for his fourth goal of the season. The Nordiques controlled play throughout the period, outshooting Danbury 17-4 and eventually holding a 45-20 edge for the game.

The Hat Tricks responded in the second period and generated life on the power play late in a tripping minor to Maine's Michael Sandruck. With 30 seconds remaining on the advantage, Tanner Terranova fired a shot from the top of the near-side circle that beat Matt Wood short side for his 10th goal of the season, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Deimentas Sulinskas and Matt Judge picked up the assists on the play.

As time wound down in regulation, Danbury pulled goaltender Jon Dukaric for the extra attacker, and the gamble paid off. After a point shot from Austin Michaud was blocked in front, the rebound kicked out to Lukas Zimovcak in the slot, and he buried the tying goal with 1:14 remaining to force overtime.

The comeback ultimately stalled late in the extra session, as Maine's Joe Gasperko scored with 48 seconds left in overtime to seal the 3-2 Nordiques victory.

Despite the loss, Dukaric delivered a standout performance in net for Danbury, stopping 42 of 45 shots to keep the Hat Tricks within reach throughout the night. Wood finished with 18 saves on 20 shots for Maine.







North American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026

