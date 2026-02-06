Cooper Conway Returns to Corpus Christi from Dubuque in USHL

Published on February 6, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Chief Executive Officer Steve Donner announced today that forward Cooper Conway is returning to the Corpus Christi IceRays for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. Conway arrives from the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints, where he recorded 21 points in 32 games this season.

"We're excited to welcome Cooper back to Corpus Christi," said Donner. "He's a dynamic player who brings speed, vision, and offensive creativity to our lineup. Our fans know what he's capable of, and we believe he'll make an immediate impact as we push through the second half of the season."

The Andover, Minnesota native burst onto the scene with the IceRays during the 2024-25 season, tallying 55 points in 56 games. Conway led the team with 34 assists while adding 21 goals, which ranked third on the club. He also contributed four points in eight playoff games. The 6-foot, 163-pound forward displays impressive speed and skill, making him one of the most dangerous players returning to the South Division.

Conway began his NAHL career with the North Iowa Bulls before being acquired via trade early last season. The College of the Holy Cross commit has totaled 21 goals and 67 points in 83 NAHL games between North Iowa and Corpus Christi. He has also appeared in 50 USHL games across three teams. Prior to his junior career, Conway played three seasons with the Andover Huskies, helping lead them to a Minnesota High School State Championship in 2022.

He is expected to join the team as early as the next road trip to Odessa when the IceRays take on the Jackalopes February 13 and 14.







