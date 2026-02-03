IceRays Partner with AutoNation Chevrolet South Corpus Christi for "Shoot the Puck - Win a Truck" Promotion

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays and AutoNation Chevy South Corpus Christi are proud to announce its partnership as the Official Vehicle Sponsor of the Corpus Christi IceRays for the 2025-2026 season. As part of this exciting collaboration, AutoNation Chevy South is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity both on and off the ice.

To celebrate the partnership, AutoNation Chevy South and the IceRays are thrilled to introduce the Shoot the Puck - Win a Truck giveaway, where two lucky fans will have the chance to win a 2026 Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 on March 6 at the Hillard Center.

Fans attending the game can participate in the Shoot the Puck Challenge during the second intermission for a shot at driving home a brand-new Silverado-combining the excitement of IceRays hockey with the power and performance of Chevy trucks.

"AutoNation Chevy South is committed to supporting our local community and local sports," said Steven Chapman from AutoNation Chevy South Corpus Christi. "Partnering with the IceRays allows us to connect with fans in a fun, high-energy environment while giving back with an incredible giveaway."

This partnership underscores AutoNation Chevy South's ongoing support of Corpus Christi athletics and community events. Fans are encouraged to grab their tickets early for this action-packed game and the chance to win one of Chevy's most iconic trucks.

"We're thrilled to partner with AutoNation Chevrolet South Corpus Christi for this exciting promotion," said Amanda Marines, Vice President of the Corpus Christi IceRays. "They continue to be an incredible supporter of our organization, and this is a fun, high-energy way to reward our fans while adding to the excitement of game night."

Fans who purchase tickets to the March 6 game prior to the entry deadline will be automatically entered for a chance to participate in the promotion. More details on how to enter below.

HOW TO ENTER:

Fans must purchase a ticket to the March 6 IceRays game prior to the entry deadline to be automatically entered for a chance to participate.

All ticket purchases completed by March 4 at 11:59 PM will be entered into the drawing

Season Ticket Holders are automatically entered

One entry per ticket purchased (multiple tickets = multiple entries)

Two participants will be randomly selected and notified on March 5

All entrants and participants must be 18 years of age or older

To learn more about AutoNation Chevy South Corpus Christi, visit the dealership today and experience why AutoNation is America's most trusted automotive retailer.

For game tickets and giveaway details, visit goicerays.com.







