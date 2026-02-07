IceRays' Winless Skid Continues in 3-1 Defeat to New Mexico

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (20-18-4) failed to extend their winning streak over the New Mexico Ice Wolves (24-15-3) in a 3-1 defeat Friday night at the Hilliard Center. The IceRays winless skid extends to four games, and their first loss at home against New Mexico since October of 2024.

"I liked our start and the way we generated chances early, but at this level you have to sustain it for a full sixty minutes," said IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "We got away from managing the puck and New Mexico capitalized on a couple moments. Credit to our group for pushing late - now it's about resetting and getting back to our identity tomorrow."

The night could not have started any better for Corpus Christi as Ice Wolves goalie Jackson Silverberg misplayed a puck behind his net, leading to a wide-open net for IceRays forward Nick Sinani to bury his ninth of the season for a 1-0 lead 59 seconds in. New Mexico responded with a flurry that was shut down by Xander Miceli, making his 23rd start of the year for Corpus Christi. The IceRays threatened often in the frame in hopes of doubling the lead, but Silverberg was sharp making nine saves in the frame. Sinani's goal would stand as the difference after one period.

It was a busy second period that came to a halt after a scrum with multiple scrums and a fight between IceRays forward Johnathan Cifaldi and New Mexico forward Tyler Hess. New Mexico took the momentum and had Corpus Christi on their heels for a large chunk of the period. Despite the pressure, Miceli and the IceRays defense held strong until a penalty put the Ice Wolves on their second power play of the night. The Ice Wolves broke through in the dying seconds of the man-advantage on a wrist shot from Sean Smith flying past Miceli in the final two minutes of the period to tie the game at 1-1.

Corpus Christi started the final period on the front foot leading to two glorious opportunities for Justin Thibault that were robbed by Silverberg. He made a game high 11 saves in the frame helping shut the door for New Mexico. The Ice Wolves turned the pressure up the rest of the period and Corpus Christi struggled to make plays as the game wore on. The tie was finally broken inside the final five minutes of regulation as Ice Wolves forward Jeremy Sprunk snuck behind the IceRays on a breakaway beating Miceli for a 2-1 lead.

The IceRays threw everything they could at New Mexico in the final four minutes, and Silverberg made spectacular save after spectacular save. After giving up a goal on the first shot of the contest, Silverberg made 30 straight saves to seal the victory. Andy Early added an empty net goal late for New Mexico as they ended a six-game skid in Corpus Christi defeating the IceRays 3-1. NEXT GAME IceRays host the Ice Wolves for Stars and Stripes Night presented by U.S.S Lexington Mesuem and IBEW 270 tomorrow night! All veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and their families get in free with a valid ID (up to four tickets). Puck drop is scheduled at 7:05 p.m. CT. Tune in live on NAHLtv or listen for free on Retro Radio CC with the pregame show kicking off 15 minutes prior to puck drop.







