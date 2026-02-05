IceRays Welcome Back Forward Colin Watson in Trade with Rochester

February 5, 2026

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Chief Executive Officer Steve Donner announced today that the Corpus Christi IceRays have acquired forward Colin Watson from the Rochester Jr. Americans in exchange for a 2026 4th round pick and future considerations.

Watson, 20, returns to Corpus Christi after appearing in 51 regular-season games with the IceRays last year, where he recorded six goals and 21 points while establishing himself as a reliable two-way presence. He also added one assist in eight postseason contests, gaining valuable playoff experience during the club's deep run. The Whitehouse Station, New Jersey native began the current campaign with Rochester, skating in 13 games and collecting one goal and two assists.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Watson brings size, physicality, and familiarity with the IceRays system as the team looks to strengthen its lineup down the stretch. His return adds depth to the forward group and provides a veteran presence in key situations as Corpus Christi continues its push toward the postseason.

"Colin is a player who understands our culture and the way we want to play," said Donner. "He competes hard, brings a strong physical element, and has proven he can contribute in a variety of ways. We're excited to welcome him back to Corpus Christi as we gear up for an important stretch of hockey."

Watson is expected to join the team immediately and could be available for the IceRays upcoming South Division matchup this weekend

