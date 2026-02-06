Homecoming Leads to Major Test vs. Windigo

Published on February 5, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







After completing its second Alaska trip without a regulation loss, the task does not get any easier for the Minnesota Wilderness.

The Wilderness return home this weekend (Feb. 6-7) for two games vs. the Wisconsin Windigo. Not only do the Windigo have the best record in the Midwest Division vs. Minnesota, they also hold the division's longest winning streak and have moved into a tie for 2nd place.

Wisconsin has won five of the previous six meetings vs. Minnesota and won both prior games at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet. On Oct. 24-25, the Windigo beat the Wilderness 4-3 (OT) and 4-2. Last weekend, Wisconsin swept the Chippewa Steel on the road by scores of 5-4 (SO) and 5-0 and have now won three straight contests.

The Wilderness are currently riding the franchise's longest streak of consecutive games with at least one point at 13. Last weekend at Kenai River, it gained one point in a 3-2 overtime loss Friday night, before countering with a 6-2 victory Saturday.

The Wilderness' current streak goes back to Dec. 19-20, which was the last time Minnesota and Wisconsin met. That series in Brookfield, WI, began with the Windigo (25-15-1) winning its fifth straight against the Wilderness, 3-2, on Friday. The Wilderness (29-7-4) came back with a 6-2 triumph Saturday and have not lost in regulation since.

These two contests will comprise first responders awareness weekend as the Wilderness honor local police, fire and other first responder units. Members of police, fire and EMT departments will get free admission to both games. The Wilderness will also be wearing special police and fire department tribute uniforms.

Puck drop in both games for this weekend's series is set for 7:15 p.m. CST.

Birthdays: Feb. 7: Avery Anderson (F) (21); Giulio Torriero (G) (19)

Media: Watch all games on NAHLTV.com.

Midwest Division standings

Place Team Games Played Points This week's opponent (all games Fri./Sat. unless otherwise noted)

1 Wilderness 40 62 2 vs. Wisconsin

2 Wisconsin 41 51 2 @ Wilderness

2 Fairbanks 41 51 2 vs. Anchorage

4 Springfield 41 47 2 @ Chippewa

5 Anchorage 39 43 2 @ Fairbanks

6 Janesville 42 41 Idle

7 Kenai River 40 29 Idle

8 Chippewa 40 17 2 vs. Springfield

Tale of the Tape:

Team GF GA PP PK

Wisconsin 139 123 29 for 136 (21.3%) 23 for 127 (81.9%)

Wilderness 182 101 34 for 150 (22.7%) 29 for 155 (81.3%)







North American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.