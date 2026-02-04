Dziver Collects NAHL Forward of the Month Honors for January

Published on February 4, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







At this rate, Noah Dziver may soon need his own home to contain all the awards he has earned this season from the North American Hockey League. The NAHL today announced the forward from Winnipeg, Manitoba, is the winner of January's Bauer Hockey Forward of the Month award.

It is the second monthly honor this season for Dziver who also brought home October's Forward of the Month award. He has also won two first star of the week awards.

NAHL.com gives details on his January performance as well as reaction from head coach Zach Stepan.

The Wilderness captain is in the process of re-writing the Wilderness record book. Earlier this season, he set a new mark for the franchise for consecutive games with a point for a streak that hit 13. More recently, he set new career records for short-handed points (8) and short-handed assists (5), while tying the single-season short-handed assist mark at 3. His 59 points this season are tied for the club's 5th highest single-season total and sit just two behind the team record of 61 (shared by Darian Romanko from 2014-15 and Niko Rexine from 2021-22). His career regular season point total of 108 is 3rd all-time for the franchise and is only four back of the record of 112 (set by Luke Dow over three seasons from 2016-2019).

By claiming the January honor, Dziver becomes the first Wilderness player in franchise history to win a monthly award twice in the same season. Romanko also won forward of the month two times, but one was for the 2013-14 season, while the other was in 2014-15.

Dziver is among five Wilderness players who were recently named to participate in the NAHL's Top Prospects Tournament later this month. It will be the second Top Prospects appearance for Dziver, as he skated in the 2025 event as well. The tournament will be held in Plymouth, MI, on Feb. 16-17.

Note: The league website indicates Dziver's career totals to be 110 points. This adds two points Dziver earned at last season's Top Prospects Tournament that do not count toward his Wilderness team statistics.

Pronunciations:

Dziver - ZIV-er (rhymes with "river")

Stepan - STEP-ahn







North American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.