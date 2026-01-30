Alaska Trip Closes with Weekend Pair at Kenai River

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







After suffering its first loss in 2026 last weekend, the Minnesota Wilderness seek to bounce back in the final weekend of its final Alaska jaunt of the 2025-26 season. Minnesota meets the Kenai River Brown Bears in a 2-game series Jan. 30-31 at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex in Soldotna, AK.

The Wilderness dropped their final contest of their 3-game set at Fairbanks last Saturday (Jan. 24), 5-4, in overtime. This followed 6-3 and 4-1 victories in the first two matchups. Minnesota finished the series with its season-long point streak extended to 11 games (10-0-1).

The Brown Bears enter this series vs. Minnesota having won its last two games. Kenai swept the Anchorage Wolverines at home last weekend 4-3 in game 1, and 3-2 in overtime in game 2.

Minnesota (28-7-3) and Kenai River (13-24-1) have met four times thus far this season, with the Wilderness triumphant in all four meetings. The squads first met on the Kenai Peninsula on Oct. 3-4, with Minnesota coming out on top 6-4 and 5-2. They then tangled in a 2-game series in Cloquet on Jan. 2-3, which resulted in Wilderness victories of 5-1 and 6-3.

The final series between the Wilderness and Brown Bears will be Feb. 20-21 in Cloquet.

Game times for both contests this weekend will be 7:30 p.m. AKST.

Media: All games can be seen on NAHLTV.com

Midwest Division standings

Place Team Games Played Points This week's opponent (all games Fri./Sat. unless otherwise noted)

1 Wilderness 38 59 2 @ Kenai River

2 Fairbanks 39 49 2 @ Anchorage

3 Wisconsin 39 47 2 @ Chippewa

4 Springfield 39 47 2 vs. Janesville

5 Anchorage 37 41 2 vs. Fairbanks

6 Janesville 40 37 2 @ Springfield

7 Kenai River 38 27 2 vs. Wilderness

8 Chippewa 38 16 2 vs. Wisconsin

Tale of the Tape:

Team GF GA PP PK

Wilderness 174 96 32 for 144 (22.2%) 28 for 144 (80.6%)

Kenai River 115 158 10 for 106 (9.4%) 32 for 140 (77.1%)







