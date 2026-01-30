IceRays Close January with Crucial Series in El Paso

Published on January 30, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - After taking three of four points last weekend, the Corpus Christi IceRays (20-15-4, 4th) wrap up the month of January on the road against the El Paso Rhinos (20-14-6, 3rd) at the El Paso County Event Center in El Paso, Texas.

BROADCAST / GAME INFORMATION

Puck drop for both games on Friday, January 30, and Saturday, January 31, is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the games on NATV or listen live on Retro Radio Corpus Christi by downloading the Retro Radio Corpus Christi app. Join the "Voice of the IceRays," Joey Erickson, all weekend long. Pregame coverage on both NATV and Retro Radio Corpus Christi begins 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

OBJECTS ARE CLOSER THAN THEY APPEAR

The IceRays perfect run to start the new year ended in heartbreak with an overtime loss to Odessa, but Corpus Christi made up significant ground in the standings. This weekend marks the beginning of a crucial stretch, as the IceRays face El Paso and New Mexico in four games against teams currently sitting third and second in the South Division, respectively.

With 44 points on the season, the IceRays trail the Rhinos by two points and the Ice Wolves by three. With 20 games remaining in the regular season, Corpus Christi remains firmly in a playoff position.

MOVING SWIFTLY

West Hartford, Connecticut, native Easton Swift has recorded three goals and five points in his last five games. Two of his three goals have been overtime winners, including his most recent tally against the Jackalopes in a 5-4 victory last Friday at home.

Swift's three game-winning goals this season are tied with rookie forward Chase Nehring. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound forward has impressed with his strong two-way play and ability to contribute in all situations.

HIHN IS FINE

Lucas Hihn picked up the first two goals of his NAHL career in the IceRays series opener against Odessa last Friday. The first-year defenseman has added to his 10 assists this season, bringing his total to 12 points in 34 games.

Hihn continues to establish himself as a key piece on the IceRays blue line as the team prepares for a playoff push. The Burlington, Ontario, native is one of three Gilmour Academy alumni on the roster, alongside Johnny Maruna and Nick Sinani.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.