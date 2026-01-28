IceRays Acquire Defenseman Joel Hanson in Trade with Kenai River

Published on January 28, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Chief Executive Officer Steve Donner announced today that the Corpus Christi IceRays have acquired defenseman Joel Hanson from the Kenai River Brown Bears in exchange for a 2027 2 nd round pick.

Hanson, 20, joins the IceRays after spending the past three seasons with the Brown Bears, where he appeared in 126 games and recorded 24 career points. A steady and reliable presence on the blue line, Hanson brings valuable experience along with a strong defensive foundation as Corpus Christi prepares for a critical playoff push.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 207 pounds, the left-shot defenseman adds size, reach, and physicality to the IceRays back end. Known for his ability to play a responsible two-way game, Hanson has shown continued development offensively, posting a career-high 10 points this season while also logging 14 penalty minutes in 34 games.

"We're excited to add a player like Joel to our lineup," said Donner. "He brings size, experience, and a physical presence that we feel will really strengthen our blue line. As we get closer to the postseason, adding a defenseman with his maturity and work ethic is an important step for our group."

A native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Hanson is expected to provide depth, stability, and a physical edge to the IceRays defensive corps as the team gears up for the stretch run. His experience and composure will be key assets as Corpus Christi looks to build momentum heading into the postseason.

NEXT SERIES

The IceRays are back on the road next weekend in El Paso, Texas, as they clash with the El Paso Rhinos on Friday and Saturday, January 30 & 31. Puck drop on both nights is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. MT. Tune in to the games live on NAHLtv or listen for free on the Retro Radio CC app. The pregame show kicks off 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

NEXT HOME SERIES

Corpus Christi returns to the Hilliard Center February 6 & 7 when they host the New Mexico Ice Wolves in a two-game weekend series. The weekend is headlined by Stars and Stripes Night on Saturday where all Veterans, Active-Duty Military, First Responders, and their family's get in free! Up to four free tickets when you show your ID at the Hilliard Center Box Office. Stars and Stripes Night is presented by the U.S.S Lexington Museum and IBEW 278!

GRAB YOUR TICKETS NOW

Tickets start at just $5! Student and Active Military Tickets are available at the Hilliard Center Box Office with valid ID.

Grab yours now at www.goicerays.com, on Ticketmaster, or at the Hilliard Center box office.







