Hat Tricks Blank Titans 3-0 to Close Series in Danbury

Published on January 28, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Danbury Hat Tricks wrapped up the series in convincing fashion, posting a 3-0 shutout victory over the visiting New Jersey Titans at the Danbury Ice Arena.

After a scoreless opening period, Gavin Burke broke through midway through the second for his second goal as a Rabbit. Following a faceoff win by Patrik Ula deep in the Titans zone, Ula slid a pass across the crease that Burke deftly redirected past goaltender Tyler Rounds to make it 1-0.

Matt Shpungin added a key insurance goal late in the third period, scoring his 16th of the season with 3:04 remaining when a blocked shot popped up and over Rounds. Willem Kerr sealed the outcome with an empty-net tally - his seventh of the year - with 1:47 left in regulation.

Jon Dukaric was rock-solid between the pipes, stopping all 28 shots he faced to earn his second shutout of the season. Danbury's disciplined defensive effort limited New Jersey's chances throughout the night, while Rounds finished with 29 saves on 31 shots in the loss. Click HERE for the complete box score.







