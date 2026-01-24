Hat Tricks Make the Most of Their Chances in 4-1 Road Win over Titans

Published on January 23, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Outshot nearly two-to-one, the Hat Tricks turned efficiency into results Friday night, skating away with a 4-1 road victory over the New Jersey Titans.

After a scoreless opening period, Peter Freel broke the deadlock midway through the second. Following a faceoff win by Austin Michaud just outside the Danbury zone, the puck slid through center ice into the offensive end. Titans goaltender Charlie Mistretta ventured out to play it, but Freel intercepted the puck and deposited it into the open net for his seventh goal of the season and a 1-0 Hat Tricks lead.

New Jersey responded on the power play, as Skogan Schrott scored with 4:47 remaining in the second period to even the game at one.

Danbury regained the lead late in the middle stanza. With just 39 seconds left, Patrick Ula collected a loose puck at center ice, raced up the near-side boards, and snapped a wrist shot from the faceoff dot that beat Mistretta far side. The goal was Ula's second of the season and gave the Hat Tricks a 2-1 edge heading into the third.

The Hat Tricks extended their lead early in the final frame while the Titans' Ty Creech served a double minor. After Ula won a draw deep in the New Jersey zone, Matt Shpungin moved the puck back to Kai Elkie at the point. The former Titan stepped into a wrist shot from the faceoff dot that beat Mistretta high blocker side for his 12th goal of the season.

Ben Dempster capped the scoring with a shorthanded empty-net goal with 1:23 remaining to seal the 4-1 victory.

Jon Dukaric was sharp in goal for Danbury, stopping 37 of 38 shots to backstop the win. Mistretta finished with 19 saves on 22 shots in the loss. Click HERE for the complete box score.

It marked just the fourth road victory of the season for the Hat Tricks.







