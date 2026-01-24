Win Streak Snapped in Soldotna as Wolverines Fall, 4-3

Published on January 23, 2026

The Wolverines' five-game win streak came to an end Friday night with a 4-3 loss to the Kenai River Brown Bears.

Despite registering just four shots on goal in the opening frame, Anchorage found the back of the net twice. Harout Arutyunyan opened the scoring just two-and-a-half minutes after puck drop, notching the first junior goal of his career.

Kenai River answered quickly to even the score, but Jason Bourdukofsky restored the Wolverines' lead before the midpoint of the period. The Brown Bears responded with two late goals, sending Anchorage into the first intermission trailing 3-2.

Cole Frawner tied the game in the 11th minute of the second period, but Kenai River struck again before the horn, reclaiming the lead.

The third period remained scoreless, sealing the Wolverines' first loss in six games.

The two teams wrap up the series Saturday night with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop in Soldotna.







