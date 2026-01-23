Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Kenai River Brown Bears

Published on January 23, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







Another four points are up for grabs this weekend as the Wolverines head south to take on the Kenai River Brown Bears.

Anchorage rolls into Kenai riding a five-game win streak after back-to-back weekend sweeps, putting the team in a strong position as the playoff picture tightens.

Kenai enters the matchup seventh in the Midwest Division and looking to snap a seven-game skid - two of those losses coming against the Wolverines.

Anchorage currently sits fifth in the division, just three points out of fourth and five back of third, with plenty still within reach.

Catch the action live on NAHLtv.com or join the Wolverines watch party at Dave & Buster's.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026

