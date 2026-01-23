Red-Hot IceRays Welcome Odessa for Weekend Series

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (19-15-3, 4th) return to the Hilliard Center riding the second-longest active win streak in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) as they host the Odessa Jackalopes (15-16-5, 7th) for a two-game series.

BROADCAST / GAME INFORMATION

Puck drop at the Hilliard Center on Friday, January 23, and Saturday, January 24, is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. Saturday's contest highlights the weekend as the IceRays celebrate Stinger Ray's Birthday Bash, a family-friendly event packed with activities and special offers. Kids 12 and under get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Grab your tickets now at www.goicerays.com, on Ticketmaster, or at the Hilliard Center box office.

Fans can watch both games on NATV or listen live on Retro Radio Corpus Christi by downloading the Retro Radio Corpus Christi app. Join the "Voice of the IceRays," Joey Erickson, all weekend long. Pregame coverage on NATV and Retro Radio Corpus Christi begins 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

RAY SAILING

The IceRays remain undefeated in 2026, winning all six games since the calendar flipped. Their six-game win streak trails only Minnesota for the longest active streak in the NAHL. Corpus Christi currently sits fourth in the South Division with 41 points and 22 games remaining in the regular season. The top six teams in the division qualify for the postseason, with the top two seeds earning a first-round bye. If the season ended today, the IceRays would host a first-round playoff series.

MARUNA MAGIC

Johnny Maruna enjoyed a strong weekend in Amarillo, recording three points over the two-game set, including two power-play goals in the series finale. Those tallies give him a team-leading seven goals on the man advantage this season. The Euclid, Ohio native enters the weekend with 13 points over his last eight games, including four multi-point performances. Maruna also leads the IceRays with 63 shots on goal this year.

GONE TROUT FISHING

Third-year blueliner Sam Troutwine was named the South Division Third Star of the Week following a career-high four-point weekend in the Texas Panhandle. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound defenseman posted three points in the series opener against Amarillo, including his fourth goal of the season. Troutwine capped the weekend with an assist on Easton Swift's overtime game-winner Saturday, helping propel the IceRays to a pair of victories.







