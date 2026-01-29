Six IceRays Selected for 2026 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament

Published on January 29, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays are proud to announce that six players have been selected to compete in the 2026 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament, set to take place February 16-17, 2026, at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.

Representing the IceRays on Team South will be forwards Andrej Paricka, Johnny Maruna, and defenseman Islom Dzabberganov, while Chase Nehring, Justin Thibault, and Nick Evans have earned selection to Selects Red. Their inclusion highlights the strength of the IceRays program and the individual development of these athletes during the 2025-26 season.

The NAHL Top Prospects Tournament is an annual showcase that brings together the league's top uncommitted players and potential NHL Draft picks in front of NCAA and NHL scouts from across North America. With college hockey programs finalizing their rosters for the upcoming season, the event provides a critical opportunity for players to compete and gain exposure at the highest levels of junior hockey.

"The NAHL Top Prospects Tournament is one of the premier scouting events in junior hockey, and we're extremely proud to see six IceRays earn this opportunity," said IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "This selection is a testament to their hard work, commitment, and growth, as well as the culture we continue to build in Corpus Christi."

The IceRays organization congratulates Andrej, Johnny, Islom, Chase, Justin, and Nick on this well-deserved honor and looks forward to cheering them on as they represent Corpus Christi on the national stage.

For more information on the Corpus Christi IceRays, visit www.goicerays.com or follow the team on social media @iceraysnahl.







