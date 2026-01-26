IceRays Tighten South Division Race with Strong Weekend vs. Odessa

Published on January 26, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - With 20 games remaining in the regular season, the Corpus Christi IceRays (20-15-4) continue to solidify their position in a tightly contested South Division playoff race after earning three of a possible four points against the Odessa Jackalopes over the weekend.

Through 39 games, the IceRays sit in 4th place in the South Division with 44 points, firmly in the postseason picture and within striking distance of the teams ahead of them. Corpus Christi trails El Paso by just two points for 3rd place and is only three points back of New Mexico in 2nd, underscoring how narrow the margins are as the season enters its final stretch.

"Taking three of four points, this weekend is a big step for our group, but it's also a reminder of how consistent we need to be down the stretch," said IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "We're playing our best hockey when we're connected, competing every shift, and taking care of the details. With 20 games left, that standard has to be our baseline every night if we want to put ourselves in the best position heading into the playoffs."

The South Division will send six teams to the Robertson Cup playoffs, with the top two seeds earning a first-round bye. By finishing in the top four, the IceRays would secure the opportunity to host a first-round playoff series, a major advantage as postseason hockey approaches.

After a productive weekend and continued strong play, the IceRays are well-positioned to make a push up the standings as the race for playoff seeding intensifies.

NEXT SERIES

The IceRays are back on the road this weekend in El Paso, Texas, as they clash with the El Paso Rhinos on Friday and Saturday, January 30 & 31. Puck drop on both nights is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. MT. Tune in to the games live on NAHLtv or listen for free on the Retro Radio CC app. The pregame show kicks off 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

NEXT HOME SERIES

Corpus Christi returns to the Hilliard Center February 6 & 7 when they host the New Mexico Ice Wolves in a two-game weekend series. The weekend is headlined by Stars and Stripes Night on Saturday where all Veterans, Active-Duty Military, First Responders, and their family's get in free! Up to four free tickets when you show your ID at the Hilliard Center Box Office. Stars and Stripes Night is presented by the U.S.S Lexington Museum and IBEW 278!

