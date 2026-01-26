Norsemen Split Series with Aberdeen

Published on January 26, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud Norsemen News Release







The St. Cloud Norsemen beat Aberdeen 4-2 on Friday but missed the sweep after a 5-2 loss on Saturday.

Friday night, after a scoreless 1st period, the Norsemen broke through when Christian Garrity scored his 2nd of the season off assists from Wyatt Farrell and Dante Rodriguez. Then the Norsemen struck on the power play when Farrell buried a feed from Garrity five minutes later for a 2-0 lead. William Esterbrooks also assisted on Farrell's 8th of the season. Aberdeen came back with two of their own setting up a thrilling 3rd period. The Norsemen cashed in on their opportunities with Garrity scoring the eventual game winner eight minutes in off assists from Rodriguez and Esterbrooks and Sam Crane added the insurance goal to seal the 4-2 victory. Biedermann and Gabe Gallivan picked up the assists on Crane's team leading 13th of the year. Beck Liden made 38 saves for the victory in net.

Saturday night the Norsemen found themselves in the same situation tied 2-2 heading into the 3rd period after Billy Biedermann scored twice in a five-minute span midway through the 2nd period. Avry Shaw and Crane assisted on Biedermann's 3rd of the year, and Shaw picked up the lone assist on Biedermann's 4th of the year. The Norsemen could not pull off the sweep though as Aberdeen scored twice in the first five minutes of the 3rd and skated away with a 5-2 victory.

St. Cloud (13-19-4 - 30 pts) will take on North Iowa (15-17-1-3 - 46 pts) in a home and home this weekend. Puck drop on Friday night from Mason City is 7:10 pm and 6:30 pm on Saturday night at the MAC. Get your tickets online at tickets.stcloudnorsemen.com

Stream all the action as well on NAHLTV.com Powered by West Central Technology.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2026

Norsemen Split Series with Aberdeen - St. Cloud Norsemen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.