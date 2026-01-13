Skate Free Charlie Night Friday vs Watertown

Watertown comes to town on Friday and we have a special fundraising night set in memory of Charlie Boike. Skate Free Charlie jerseys will worn and auctioned off with proceeds benefitting The Skate Free Charlie Foundation. Doxy Dash races will take place during each intermission with the raffle ticket proceeds benefitting Rough Start Rescue, plus a Free T-shirt will be given out to the first 100 fans who donate a pet supply. All area hockey players and coaches will get in free while wearing their team apparel. Puck drop is 7 pm on Friday with doors opening at 6 pm. Tickets available at the door or online at tickets.stcloudnorsemen.com

