Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for 2026-27 Season: Aidan Pasic

Published on January 13, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Aidan Pasic!

The 6'1 181lbs left-shot forward from New York, NY currently plays for the New Jersey Rockets 18U AAA club. Over the course of 17 games played so far during the 2025-26 season, he has scored 6 goals, 7 assists, for 15 total points. Pasic is also within the top three scorers on this team.

Director of Player Personnel, Al Dorich, had this to say about Aidan: "Aidan is a highly skilled centerman who plays with high compete and has a strong hockey IQ. He's a Captain and a leader on his team and brings strength and skill to the organization. We are extremely excited to have him a part of the program."

Welcome to the Wings Family, Aidan!







