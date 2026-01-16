Matthew Martin Announces Commitment to Play Division I Hockey at the University of Alaska-Anchorage

The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce that Forward Matthew Martin has announced his commitment to play Division I hockey at The University of Alaska-Anchorage!

Martin, from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, joined the Wings for the 2024-2025 season. So far in two seasons, the 6 '6 lefty has appeared in 91 games, scoring 20 goals, 37 assists for 57 total points. So far in the 2025-26 season, he has also been a 3-time Central Division Star of the Week for his contribution of putting up 7 Power Play goals, 2 short-handed goals, and having a +19 on the season.

On top of being a high-caliber player, Matthew has also shown up for the Aberdeen community at countless community service events putting up over 30 hours of community service hours so far this season.

Martin states "I am very proud and honored to announce my commitment to further my education, and to play Division I hockey at the University of Alaska-Anchorage! I would like to thank my friends, family, coaches, and teammates. Without them I would not have gotten to this point. I cannot wait to represent this University! #GoSeawolves"

Assistant Coach David Mitchell says "I could not be happier and more proud of Matthew. Just goes to show that when you work as hard and as tirelessly as he does, on and off the ice, good things will happen. He is beyond deserving of this. Alaska-Anchorage is getting a tremendous hockey player, and an even better human."

Head Coach and General Manager for the Aberdeen Wings, Scott Langer, had this to say about Matthews Commitment: "This is well earned by Matthew. He works for every he achieves, it's just who he is. Anchorage is getting a high end player, but more so a high end human being."

The Seawolves are coached by Head Coach Matt Shasby, and Assistant Coaches Chris Kamal, Aaron McPheters, and Evan Trupp. So far in the 2025-26 season, the Seawolves are 3-15 overall, taking wins against top teams like The University of Denver and Bentley University. He will be joining former Wings Goaltender, Greg Orosz, who played for the Wings before joining the Odessa Jackalopes.







