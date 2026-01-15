Bobcats Battle For First at Home vs. Bruins

Published on January 15, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Bismarck Bobcats News Release







The Bismarck Bobcats are back at the VFW Sports Center for their only home weekend in the month of January to take on the Austin Bruins.

Season Series

The Bobcats are 2-2-0 against the Bruins this season. This weekend will be the final weekend series between the Bobcats and the Bruins in Bismarck in the regular season.

Who's Hot?

Bobcat Forward Cooper Williams leads the NAHL in goals with 27 on the season.

Charlie Kresl extended his point streak to 13 games, as he now has 5 goals and 18 assists in his last 13 appearances.

In the last 3 games, the Bobcats have only conceded 1 goal, which came in last Saturday's contest at St. Cloud.

Siaimon Marshchanok continues to put up video game numbers with 43 points in his last 19 games. The recent Augustana commit has a point in every game since the beginning of November.

Defenseman and Captain Nathan Williams has a 9-game point streak rolling, with goals in back-to-back games.

Last Weekend

The Bobcats swept the Norsemen, in St. Cloud, with victories of 3-0 and 4-1, and have once again taken over the top spot in the division.

Austin had a rare off-weekend as they were swept by the Shamrocks in Watertown.

Tickets are available by logging onto www.BismarckBobcats.com or you can call the Bobcat Hotline at 390-7422.

On Friday, the first 300 people in the door will receive a free stocking cap courtesy of Dakota Eye Institute.

The game times for this weekend are as follows:

Friday 1/16: 7:15 P.M.

Saturday 1/17: 7:15 P.M.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2026

Bobcats Battle For First at Home vs. Bruins - Bismarck Bobcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.