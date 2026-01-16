Wilderness/Steel to Perform Encore Home/Home Series

Published on January 15, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Minnesota Wilderness hope to make the second verse to be the same as the first as they take on the Chippewa Steel in a home-and-home series this Friday and Saturday. This follows last Friday and Saturday where the Wilderness completed a sweep over the Steel in the weekend series done in the same format with each team hosting one game.

Last week, in game 1 on Jan. 9, Minnesota (24-7-2) took down Chippewa (6-25-2) in Chippewa Falls, WI, 4-2. In game 2, on Jan. 10, in Cloquet, the Wilderness fell behind the Steel for the first time this season, but managed to rally in the 3rd period for a 5-2 victory.

Minnesota is 7-0 in the season-series vs. Chippewa. After this weekend, the Midwest Division rivals have three more contests left on the docket for the 2025-26 regular season.

Game time for Friday's contest at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena in Chippewa Falls is set for 7 p.m. Saturday's rematch in Cloquet will be at 7:15 p.m.

Media: All games can be seen on NAHLTV.com

Midwest Division standings

Place Team Games Played Points This week's opponent (all games Fri./Sat. unless otherwise noted)

1 Wilderness 33 50 Fri. @ Chippewa, Sat. vs. Chippewa

2 Fairbanks 34 46 2 @ Anchorage

3 Wisconsin 34 43 2 @ Springfield

4 Springfield 35 41 2 vs. Wisconsin

5 Anchorage 33 36 2 vs. Fairbanks

6 Janesville 35 29 3 @ Kenai River (Thurs., Fri., Sat.)

7 Kenai River 33 23 3 vs. Janesville (Thurs., Fri., Sat.)

8 Chippewa 33 14 Fri. vs. Wilderness, Sat. @ Wilderness

Tale of the Tape:

Team GF GA PP PK

Chippewa 74 159 13 for 111 (11.7%) 40 for 170 (76.5%)

Wilderness 147 86 29 for 123 (23.5%) 26 for 129 (79.8%)







