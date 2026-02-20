Gerlich and Gudin Aid NAHL Selects Teams to Wins over Team USA-U17s

Goaltender Ryan Gerlich and Forward Andrei Gudin played pivotal roles in their respective "Selects" teams victories over the United States National Team Development Program U17s at the NAHL's Top Prospects Tournament (TPT) this week at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, MI.

Gerlich and Gudin were among five representing the Minnesota Wilderness at the tournament designed to give handpicked players a large audience of college and pro scouts. Both were named to "Selects" teams where scouts from NHL and NCAA teams helped NAHL coaches build the rosters.

Monday with the Selects White squad, Gudin was instrumental in completing a come-from-behind victory over the U-17s playing them in their home rink. The rookie from Yekaterinburg, Russia, assisted on the tying goal and then delivered the game-winning tally in a 3-2 win.

With his team down 2-1, Gudin was part of a 3-on-2 that broke into the U17 zone with Mack Diggins and Oliver Barna also on the rush. After crossing the blue line, the play transitioned to a 2-on-1 with Gudin carrying the puck through the left circle and Barna gliding through the slot. Gudin first sent the puck to Barna who moved to the right and drew goaltender Eli Winters in that direction, leaving the left side of the net wide open. Barna then fired a shot that just missed the mark but instead reached Gudin behind the net who sent a centering pass to Diggins who skated to the front of the net. Diggins then deposited the puck with 4:15 left in the second period.

On his next shift, Gudin caught a pass in the slot, skated slightly to the right of Winters and fired in a backhander that gave the Selects White a lead it would never relinquish.

Tuesday, Gerlich was in net for Selects Blue as they took on the U17s in the tournament's final contest. Gerlich, a second-year veteran from Nisswa, MN, entered the game in the middle of the second period with the Selects Blue leading 3-0. Gerlich managed to fend off 15 of 17 Team USA shots playing 25:30 to help secure a 4-2 win.

Two of Gerlich's saves are likely to qualify for tournament highlight reels. With his team up 3-2 with 5:48 remaining in the third period, Gerlich kept Finnegan Sears from tyingmthe game. Sears tried to convert on a 2-on-1 with a one-timer which he drove from the bottom of the right circle that struck Gerlich as he slid toward the left post on his pads.

Three minutes later, Gerlich again kept the red, white and blue from getting an equalizer. After skating through the Selects Blue defense, Carter Meyer was one-on-one with Gerlich but failed to beat the Wilderness netminder as Gerlich snagged his shot with his trapper with 2:05 left.

The victory over Team USA lifted Selects Blue to a perfect 2-0 record in the tournament. In its opening game, Monday, Gerlich was Select Blue's starting goaltender in a 6-3 victory over the NAHL Selects Red. Gerlich stopped 13 of 14 shots over 25:50 in the day one contest.

Gudin's Selects White squad dropped its day 2 game to Selects White, 4-3.

The tournament also featured Wilderness forwards Talan Blanck and Zach Homer, who joined goaltender Valdemar Andersen on Team Midwest. Andersen started game 1, stopping 10 of 11 shots in a 3-1 loss to Team South playing 25:30. He then played the second half of game 2 vs. Team East, making eight saves on nine shots over 22:34.

All five Wilderness TPT participants are expected to return in time for this weekend's home series. Minnesota takes on the Kenai River Brown Bears this Friday and Saturday at Northwoods Credit Union Arena, with puck drop set for 7:15 p.m. CST.







