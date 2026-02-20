Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Wisconsin Windigo

Published on February 20, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines have arrived in Wisconsin and are set to battle the Wisconsin Windigo in a pivotal Midwest Division matchup.

The Windigo currently sit fourth in the division standings, holding the final playoff spot in the North American Hockey League Midwest Division. The Wolverines trail in fifth by just four points, making tonight's contest, and every game down the stretch, critical for postseason positioning.

Anchorage comes in with momentum after last night's win over the Janesville Jets, while the Windigo return to action for the first time since February 6th and 7th, when they were swept by the Minnesota Wilderness.

Puck drops at 4:35pm AKST at the Ponds of Brookfield.

You can stream the game live on NAHLtv.com or join fellow fans at Dave & Buster's for the official watch party.

With the playoff race tightening, the stakes couldn't be higher.







