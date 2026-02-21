Hat Tricks Fall, 6-5, to Rebels in Another Tight, One-Goal Contest
Published on February 20, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release
Austin Michaud scored twice, while Brady Walters, Peter Freel, and Patrik Ula each added a goal, but the Danbury Hat Tricks came up just short in a 6-5 setback in another razor-thin matchup between the two clubs.
The loss marked the fifth meeting of the season between the teams - with all five games decided by just one goal. Danbury has claimed three of those contests.
The game featured end-to-end action and multiple momentum swings, as the Hat Tricks continued to answer each push. Jon Dukaric turned aside 18 of 24 shots in the start, while Ilja Nikitins stopped 25 of 35 in relief.
The second game of the home-and-home series is set for tomorrow night as Danbury looks to bounce back.
North American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026
- Norsemen Hold on in Shootout Victory over Bruins - Austin Bruins
- Hat Tricks Fall, 6-5, to Rebels in Another Tight, One-Goal Contest - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- IceRays Outlast Warriors in Seven-Round Shootout Thriller - Corpus Christi IceRays
- Bugs Drop George's Pond Homecoming, 2-0, to Odessa - Shreveport Mudbugs
- Evert Nets Lone Goal During Loss in Wisconsin - Anchorage Wolverines
- Ice Wolves Top Wranglers, 2-1 - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Tomahawks' Missed Opportunities Lead to Four Unanswered Goals for Generals, Fall 4-1 in Regulation - Johnstown Tomahawks
- Kenai Arrives to Close February Home Stand - Minnesota Wilderness
- Gerlich and Gudin Aid NAHL Selects Teams to Wins over Team USA-U17s - Minnesota Wilderness
- Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Wisconsin Windigo - Anchorage Wolverines
- Corpus Christi Looks for Continued Success in Oklahoma - Corpus Christi IceRays
- Wolverines Clear for Takeoff, Hand Jets 2-1 Loss - Anchorage Wolverines
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks Stories
- Hat Tricks Fall, 6-5, to Rebels in Another Tight, One-Goal Contest
- Hat Tricks, Rebels Clash in Crucial Home-And-Home Series
- Dukaric Named East Division Star of the Week After Dominant Sweep
- Dukaric Sets Franchise Mark as Hat Tricks Sweep Mountain Kings
- Terranova Lifts Hat Tricks Past Mountain Kings in Shootout Thriller