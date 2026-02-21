Hat Tricks Fall, 6-5, to Rebels in Another Tight, One-Goal Contest

Published on February 20, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Austin Michaud scored twice, while Brady Walters, Peter Freel, and Patrik Ula each added a goal, but the Danbury Hat Tricks came up just short in a 6-5 setback in another razor-thin matchup between the two clubs.

The loss marked the fifth meeting of the season between the teams - with all five games decided by just one goal. Danbury has claimed three of those contests.

The game featured end-to-end action and multiple momentum swings, as the Hat Tricks continued to answer each push. Jon Dukaric turned aside 18 of 24 shots in the start, while Ilja Nikitins stopped 25 of 35 in relief.

The second game of the home-and-home series is set for tomorrow night as Danbury looks to bounce back.







