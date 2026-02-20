Wolverines Clear for Takeoff, Hand Jets 2-1 Loss

JANESVILLE, WI - With contributions from Sam Evert and Hudson Bjornson, the Anchorage Wolverines grounded the Janesville Jets 2-1 on Friday night in Janesville.

After a scoreless opening frame, the Wolverines came out with jump in the second. Evert buried his 13th goal of the season just 2:30 into the period, finishing a setup from Balint Lobenwein.

Lobenwein continued to drive the offense late in the frame, setting up Bjornson for Anchorage's second goal of the night with just three minutes remaining in the period.

Acquired from the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC), the Hungary native has made an immediate impact. In just five games with the Wolverines, Lobenwein has tallied four points, adding a strong addition to the lineup.

The Jets pulled within one in the third period, slipping the puck past goaltender Kai Weigel.

Weigel was sharp all night, turning aside 27 of 28 shots for a .964 save percentage to secure the win.

The Wolverines remain in Wisconsin but head to Milwaukee next to face the Wisconsin Windigo in game two of a three-game weekend featuring three different opponents.







